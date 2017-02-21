20 years since 'Dolly the Sheep' was cloned, CSU professor looks back on the research

KUSA - 20 years ago, researchers in Scotland made a scientific breakthrough.

The scientists introduced the world to Dolly the Sheep in February 1997.

Dolly was the first mammal to be cloned from an adult body cell.

"Before Dolly, it was thought that we could clone alright, but we had to clone from embryos or fetuses, and what Dolly showed is we could clone from adults," George Seidel said, professor of biomedical sciences at Colorado State University.

It took scientists 277 attempts to successfully clone Dolly.

Since then, testing has become much more efficient and advanced.

"Now success rates are much higher, like one and 10," Seidel said. "The real force for making Dolly was to facilitate some animal breeding, to speed up - for example - making disease resistant animals or more healthy food those kinds of things."

Now, researchers at CSU and other universities have been able to use what was learned from Dolly for several different types of testing.

"Maybe the most important thing about the experiment since Dolly, is the information we get that can be used in other context," Seidel said. "For example, decreasing birth defects, or understanding aging, and maybe circumventing some aspects of aging."

Fun fact, one of the researchers who co-authored the study on Dolly actually attended CSU before going to Scotland for the project.

