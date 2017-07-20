It's been 48 years since we landed on the moon

DC, UNITED STATES: This 20 July 1969 file photo released by NASA shows astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, Jr. saluting the US flag on the surface of the Moon during the Apollo 11 lunar mission. (Photo: NASA, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - Forty eight years ago, astronauts landed on the moon, and Neil Armstrong took the first steps on the moon’s surface.

The event drew millions of people to their televisions around the world. It took four days for astronauts to get to the moon, and four days for them to get back.

It was an amazing feat of science and technology.

Samantha Sands, an educator at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, says the moon landing was just the start of technological advancements that we’ve seen over the last 48 years.

Customers shop at a watch store in Beijing cashing in on its brand-name reputation as being the makers of the first and only watch to have been on the moon, 6 Oct 2003, with a show-window display of the 1969 moon-landing gear worn by US astronauts.

“There was less technology what landed them on the moon than what’s on your cell phone today," Sands said. "So it’s pretty amazing that a computer smaller than your cell phone put people on the moon for the first time. It inspired generations of scientists and astronomers and engineers to go explore.”

The next looming goal is sending someone to Mars.

Educators at the Museum of Nature and Science say kids who are in elementary school now could be the first people on Mars -- the Neil Armstrong of Mars.

