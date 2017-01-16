Astronaut calls boy trying to save NASA

Connor Johnson talks on the phone with astronaut Gene Cernan in December 2013

EDITORS NOTE: This story was originally published on December 12, 2013. We have brought it back to honor Cernan's legacy on the day of his death.

It has been 41 years since the last American walked on the moon. One of those astronauts was Gene Cernan.

Cernan heard the KUSA-TV story about the 6-year-old who is trying to save NASA. So on the anniversary of Cernan's mission, he took a moment to encourage a little boy he never met over the phone.

Connor Johnson says ever since he launched his petition on the White House website, he has received thousands of signatures. He knows he has a long way to go, but says he's encouraged by all of the people who have helped.

"It has gone up maybe 4,000," Connor said. "A lot of people want NASA to come back, even grown-ups. It's just really important so please sign it."

Connor says he has received a lot of emails and phone calls from people around the world. But, on Wednesday he received a call of a lifetime.

"I am an astronaut. This is Gene Cernan calling. I'm the last person to have walked on the moon," Cernan told Connor.

Connor's eyes lit up and he had a huge smile on his face while a living legend spoke with him about dreams coming true and never giving up.

Cernan said he sees so much of Connor in himself. Cernan says he was once that little boy who dared to dream of becoming an astronaut. Despite the uncertain times NASA finds itself in, he wants to encourage Connor to never give up on his vision.

"There's two things you have to do to go to the moon. You've got to dream about things that a lot of other people think you can't do," Cernan said.

Cernan and his generation proved that you can reach the moon. Now, he says, it's up to Connor and his generation to take us beyond that.

