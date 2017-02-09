KUSA
Close

Astronaut captures stunning photo of Front Range from space

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 7:35 PM. MST February 09, 2017

KUSA – Ever wondered what the Front Range looks like from space? How about in the wee hours of the morning?

A stunning photo captured by a NASA astronaut can satisfy both of those curiosities. 

Shane Kimbrough shared a photo on Twitter taken from the International Space Station early Thursday morning. It shows Cheyenne on the far left all the way to Colorado Springs on the far right. How cool!

And if you're looking for a little more context, NWS Boulder shared a version of the photo with Colorado cities labeled. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories