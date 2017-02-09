Astronaut captures stunning photo of Front Range from space

A look at Colorado's Front Range from space! (Photo: Astronaut Shane Kimbrough)

KUSA – Ever wondered what the Front Range looks like from space? How about in the wee hours of the morning?

A stunning photo captured by a NASA astronaut can satisfy both of those curiosities.

Shane Kimbrough shared a photo on Twitter taken from the International Space Station early Thursday morning. It shows Cheyenne on the far left all the way to Colorado Springs on the far right. How cool!

Good morning USA! Cheyenne Wyoming and north central Colorado - Fort Collins, Greeley, Boulder, Denver, Colorado Springs. #CitiesFromSpace pic.twitter.com/4Z3lS0Wa6Z — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) February 9, 2017

And if you're looking for a little more context, NWS Boulder shared a version of the photo with Colorado cities labeled.

Amazing view of the Urban Corridor from Astronaut Shane Kimbrough as the International Space Station passed overhead! City names overlayed. pic.twitter.com/Fdb2Qh5uqm — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 10, 2017

