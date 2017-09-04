Colorado astronaut returns to earth after 136 days on the International Space Station

Courtesy: NASA/Bill Ingalls

KUSA - Colorado astronaut Jack Fischer is back home on Earth after spending 136 days in space.

Fischer, along with two other astronauts, landed near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Saturday, according to NASA.

Astronaut Peggy Whitson and cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikjin served with Fischer as members of the Expedition 51 and 52 crews on the International Space Station.

(Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls, (NASA/Bill Ingalls)For copyright and restrictions refer to - http://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/guidelines/index.html)

Fischer conducted several experiments during his time in space, including a research on the physical changes to astronaut's eyes caused by a microgravity environment.

RELATED: Colorado astronaut talks to us before first space mission

The three astronauts landed in the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft.

Expedition 53 continues to operate the International Space Station.

Everyone off the Soyuz ride please 😜Huge smiles all around to be back on on terra firma 🌏 pic.twitter.com/TYWJGmyYfC — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) September 4, 2017

To see more pictures of Expedition 52's landing, check out NASA's full album here: http://bit.ly/2eW3UIo

© 2017 KUSA-TV