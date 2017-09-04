KUSA
Colorado astronaut returns to earth after 136 days on the International Space Station

Jane Mo , KUSA 11:21 AM. MDT September 04, 2017

KUSA - Colorado astronaut Jack Fischer is back home on Earth after spending 136 days in space.

Fischer, along with two other astronauts, landed near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on Saturday, according to NASA.   

Astronaut Peggy Whitson and cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikjin served with Fischer as members of the Expedition 51 and 52 crews on the International Space Station. 

Fischer conducted several experiments during his time in space, including a research on the physical changes to astronaut's eyes caused by a microgravity environment. 

The three astronauts landed in the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft.

Expedition 53 continues to operate the International Space Station. 

To see more pictures of Expedition 52's landing, check out NASA's full album here: http://bit.ly/2eW3UIo

