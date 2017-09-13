Did the eclipse cause the recent natural disasters? Experts say absolutely not

2017 Solar Eclipse as seen from Sky Valley, GA and weat of Dillard, GA (Brendan Keefe / 11Alive)

KUSA - It's an idea that may sound ridiculous, but it's a question we've seen from quite a few people on social media.

Are the recent natural disasters somehow connected to last month's eclipse?

We've seen two historic and deadly hurricanes -- and Mexico's strongest earthquake in a century -- all since the eclipse.

One man tweeted, "The eclipse started the onslaught of bad hurricanes, solar flares and earthquakes. Not saying it's cause and effect, but makes ya wonder."

9NEWS asked Jeff Weber, an atmospheric scientist with the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research in Boulder. who was quick to say no, absolutely not.

"There's no real scientific basis for this at all," Weber said.

Weber explained why the eclipse couldn't cause the hurricanes - it's because they actually diminish energy needed to create them.

"When you think of hurricanes, they like solar energy, they like to be over a hot ocean," he said. "It's kind of counter-intuitive that taking away solar energy would create a hurricane or even make it more intense."

Weber added this is peak hurricane season so it's not unusual to see two or three hurricanes at the same time in late August or early September.

And as far as the earthquake, Weber says an eclipse, hurricane and earthquake can't be connected.

"There is no effect from the eclipse or hurricanes on land masses that move - these are completely different processes. So yes these are really big, large catastrophic events that are occurring within one month, but there is no connection between these events," Weber said.

