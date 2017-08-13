Why this local researcher wants you to give him your beetles

(Photo: Colorado Museum of Nature and Science)

KUSA - What has a shiny green color and loves to eat your roses? The Japanese Beetle.

The pest has been a thorn in the sides of many a homeowner and gardener in the metro area by eating (and destroying) every leaf in its path. The beetles are known to like roses. And they have been spreading across the metro area.

“In the early 1990s, they arrived in the Denver area, and for the last few years became a serious pest of ornamental plants and lawns,” says a post on the Denver Museum of Nature and Science’s website.

Frank Krell, the museum’s senior curator of entomology, is now embarking on research that could help anyone frustrated by the beetle. But Krell needs your help.

(Photo: Colorado Museum of Nature and Science)

“If you have Japanese Beetles in your yard, please collect a few and bring them to the Museum,” Krell wrote in the post.

He’s trying to help the museum determine how far the beetle has spread in Colorado. Researchers will use the information to compile a distribution map to help people understand how the beetles have moved through our state.

Krell has even provided instructions on how to hand in your beetles.

They can come dead or alive in a sealed container or plastic bag. The preferred storage is in 70 percent rubbing alcohol in a tight container.

Please bring them to the security desk at the Staff and Volunteer Entrance, attn. Frank Krell/Japanese Beetle Project, and attach a note with:

the location (address) where the beetles were found

when they were collected

who collected them.

