More dino bones found at Thornton construction site

A volunteer checking out the super awesome fossils found at a Thornton dig site. (Photo: Thornton Fire Dept)

The bones don't stop coming. After the initial discovery of a triceratops fossil at a Thornton construction site, more bones were found a few days later and as of Saturday, parts of the skull and another rib were found.

This discovery was made by volunteers, including two members of the Thornton Fire Department.

The find this week was rare; the skull found was one of only three ever found in the Front Range area. Also, the age of the fossil was odd: at 66 million years old, it's considerably older than the usually 10,000-year-old fossils normally found in the Denver area.

Two days later - more bones! Scientists from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science came down to the public safety facility at 132nd Avenue and Quebec Street to check them out.

By Friday, some of the bones were moved to the museum itself for proper study.

“This discovery really is a window into not only what Thornton was like, but what the Front Range was like 66 and a half million years ago,” said dinosaur curator Joe Sertich of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

This newest discovery just adds to the well-preserved fossil, some of which were on display at the museum as of Saturday.

