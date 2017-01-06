NASA 'Lucy' mission set to study Jupiter's Trojans

Lucy, the spacecraft that will study the Trojans (Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER- It's a new NASA mission to study the smaller objects around the solar system's biggest planet

The Lucy mission will head towards Jupiter to study an area of space objects near it, known as "The Trojans."

Colorado scientists and engineers will play big role in the mission, which is seeking insight on the origins of the solar system.



"You have objects that are hundreds of miles across and probably some that are the size of this," said Dr. Hal Levinson, the mission's principal investigator, based at Southwest Research Institute in Boulder.

Dr. Hal Levinson, the mission's principal investigator (Photo: KUSA)

Lucy, the spacecraft that will study the Trojans, will be built by Colorado-based Lockheed Martin Space Systems.

"To have the synergy of having both the PI (Principal Investigator) Institution and the people building the spacecraft in the same place, is looked at as a major strength," Dr. Levinson said.

The spacecraft name – Lucy – is named after the bones of a female, precursor to humans found in Ethiopia in 1974. Her discovery helped shed light on human evolution.

"These Trojans really are the fossils of planet formation," Dr. Levinson said. "We think that by studying them, we're going to have the same impact on the field of planetary science, as the fossil Lucy had on our understanding of the history of the human race."

The Lucy mission will head towards Jupiter in 2021. (Photo: KUSA)

Jupiter is getting a lot of attention lately. The Juno mission is currently studying the planet; Lockheed Martin in Colorado also built that spacecraft. While Juno is studying what Jupiter is made up of, the Lucy mission will try to look back in time with The Trojans.

"These guys are real mysteries," he said. "What we're trying to do is try and determine how Jupiter and the other giant planets actually got there."

Lucy is set to launch in 2021. It will reach the Trojans about four years later and will study six of them, plus an asteroid belt.

