Scientists: make Pluto a planet again

KUSA - A group of scientists is trying to make Pluto great again – or at least make it a planet again. The scientists are trying to change the definition of what a planet is.

According to Naomi Pequette, an Earth and Space Science specialist at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, there are three things an object in space needs to be, in order to be a planet.

Orbit the sun Be round in shape Have a clear neighborhood they’re orbiting, basically gravitationally dominate the area

Pluto, was declassified as a planet in 2006 because of some of the other debris hanging out in its orbit. Pequette says Pluto has always been a bit of an oddball planet and doesn’t really fit in with the rest.

“The planets closest to the sun, like Earth and Mars are rocky and then we have the gas giants an then there was this icy oddball on the end of the solar system,” Pequette said.

"If we look at Earth’s orbit, we have other debris in there called Earth asteroids, and near Earth objects that we’re discovering all the time, so we haven’t technically cleared our own orbit, so without the footnote on the definition, Earth is not a planet.”

Several NASA scientists sent a proposal to the International Astronomical Union to change the definition.

“One of the new things they’re proposing with this definition is that anything that’s round and smaller than a star, should be a planet and that too can be a bit problematic," Pequette said. "That means Earths’ moon, which is smaller than a star, would be a double planet. Jupiter has 67 moons, and most of them are round, so they would also be planets.”

