KUSA
Close

Spangler Science: Balancing nail trick

9NEWS at 4 3/6/2017

Steve Spangler , KUSA 5:07 PM. MST March 06, 2017

KUSA - It’s a puzzle that’s easy to make and guaranteed to amaze your friends. And… it’s just another excuse for our science guy Steve Spangler to hang out at the hardware store. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories