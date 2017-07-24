Close Spangler Science: Floating water mystery It's easy to make water defy gravity if you have a few science secrets up your sleeve. KUSA 5:54 PM. MDT July 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KUSA - It's easy to make water defy gravity if you have a few science secrets up your sleeve.But as Kim learned, it's also a good idea to have some paper towel close by. © 2017 KUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Teen charged with first-degree murder Leash law crackdown in Lafayette Teen arrested in girl's death in court 10-year-old death investigation WUSA Breaking News Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus Teen drives car into King Soopers store More Stories Mark Redwine appears in court Jul 24, 2017, 3:53 p.m. Sorry, Justin Bieber won't be performing at Sports… Jul 24, 2017, 1:54 p.m. Black smoke visible after car fire spreads to home Jul 24, 2017, 3:17 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs