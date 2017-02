(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - If you’ve tried to buy a bottle of Elmer’s glue and the store shelves are empty, our science guy Steve Spangler has the reason behind this national shortage.

There’s a slime craze sweeping the country thanks to Facebook, Pinterest and science guys who are teaching people about DIY Slime.

Get ready to get your hands messy with Steve’s slime time recipes.

