KUSA
Close

Steve Spangler does ‘chemical magic'

Whenever our science guy Steve Spangler shows up with beakers and safety glasses, we know we're in for another one of his chemistry lessons with a touch of science magic.

KUSA , KUSA 6:19 PM. MDT September 18, 2017

KUSA - Whenever our science guy Steve Spangler shows up with beakers and safety glasses, we know we’re in for another one of his chemistry lessons with a touch of science magic.

Not sure what we mean?

Check out the video above!

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories