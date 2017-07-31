Colorado native and astronaut Jack Fischer posted a time-lapse video of what a flight from San Diego to Denver looks like at 17,500 miles per hour as seen from the International Space Station. That's traveling roughly about 292 miles per minute.

RELATED: Colorado astronaut on living in space: 'it's just incredible'

San Diego to Denver…at night…from space. It always amazes me how fast we’re cruisin’ around the planet, but I sure love the view! pic.twitter.com/YLJn541so2 — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) July 31, 2017

Can't see the video? Click here: http://bit.ly/2ucPpou

The time-lapse starts at San Diego, California and ends at a familiar place for Fischer- home.

You can watch the amazing video above!

RELATED: Astronaut Jack Fischer, of Louisville, CO, demonstrates "superman flying" on the ISS

© 2017 KUSA-TV