Colorado native and astronaut Jack Fischer posted a time-lapse video of what a flight from San Diego to Denver looks like at 17,500 miles per hour as seen from the International Space Station. That's traveling roughly about 292 miles per minute.
San Diego to Denver…at night…from space. It always amazes me how fast we’re cruisin’ around the planet, but I sure love the view! pic.twitter.com/YLJn541so2— Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) July 31, 2017
The time-lapse starts at San Diego, California and ends at a familiar place for Fischer- home.
