This is how fast the trip from San Diego to Denver looks for an astronaut

If only air travel went this quick!

Jane Mo, KUSA 12:35 PM. MDT July 31, 2017

Colorado native and astronaut Jack Fischer posted a time-lapse video of what a flight from San Diego to Denver looks like at 17,500 miles per hour as seen from the International Space Station. That's traveling roughly about 292 miles per minute.

The time-lapse starts at San Diego, California and ends at a familiar place for Fischer- home. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


