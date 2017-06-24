World's largest sport rocket sending trinkets from local students to space

When you were in elementary school, did you ever have something you made get sent into space?

It used to happen a lot more, but thanks to the world's largest high-power sport rocket, a bunch of kids, including some from Peak to Peak Charter School, get to know what that feels like.

Future Heavy, the name of the 53-feet tall rocket, launched into space this morning from New Mexico. It's owned by United Launch Alliance.

It was carrying a payload of 'Kinder coins' which are just pictures of the students on a coin. (Watch the video above to see just what a payload LOOKS like)

This was the spacecraft's second launch as part of a rocket engineering competition.

The world's largest high-power sport rocket ... called the "Future Heavy" ... launched into space this morning from New Mexico.

The United Launch Alliance rocket is 53 feet tall.

This marks the spacecraft's second launch as part a rocket engineering competition.

The rocket was carrying a payload put together by local elementary students.

Some of them were from Peak to Peak Charter School.

Their payloads were called "Kinder coins" which were essentially a picture of themselves on a coin.

Sixteen payloads are already confirmed to fly.



© 2017 KUSA-TV