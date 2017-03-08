Scorpion rescued from mobile home fire

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS - A scorpion was among the three animals that have been rescued so far after a fire broke out in a mobile home Wednesday morning.

The blaze started at around 9 a.m. in the 9400 block of Elm Court – which is just east of West 94th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

The Federal Heights Fire Department says a dog, a cat and a scorpion were rescued from the home. Five cats and some rabbits are still unaccounted for.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to one room, so it’s possible these animals are hiding in another part of the mobile home or escaped.

As for the humans, all of the residents made it out ok.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.



© 2017 KUSA-TV