Search continues for 6-year-old missing in Aurora

David Puckett, 6, is missing from Aurora.

AURORA - It has been more than 48 hours since a 6-year-old was last seen in Aurora.

The search efforts were obvious in his neighborhood as officers looked in backyards for even the smallest sign of David Puckett.

"David was seen the day he went missing earlier in the day Saturday and it was someone other than a family member," said Officer Crystal McCoy with Aurora Police.

Then, police say the family waited an hour before calling police Saturday because they were looking for David themselves. And ever since then the search has only intensified.

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday.

"We've been in constant consultation with the CBI. What's important is it's out now and does nothing but help spread the message to find David," said Officer McCoy.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the circumstances around David's disappearance haven't changed but out of an abundance of caution issued an AMBER Alert, even though as recently as this morning the case didn't meet the criteria.

Part of that is because Aurora Police think David wandered off from his home versus being abducted but because so much time has passed the alert was issued.

The FBI is now involved checking cars as they come and go and officers are talking to known sex offenders in the area.

"We are obviously very concerned it's very cold," said Officer McCoy.

Doctors said with overnight temperature hitting as low as 12 degrees, hypothermia can set in as quickly as 15 to 20 minutes.

Officers are planning to stay out as late as needed Monday following up on leads and canvassing the neighborhood.

A former FBI Special Agent in charge of the Denver Division said a good ground search is critical, especially since aerial searches can be difficult in an urban area.

In total 100 law enforcement officials were out searching Monday night.

Despite a continued lack of new leads law enforcement says it has not expanded its search area.

"At this time we're still following up on leads to verify them," Officer McCoy said.

However, they did begin looking more in depth and the Cherry Creek Reservoir and other waterways in the area.

"We did the Arapahoe Water Rescue Team that was here and they did a search of the water, and we've also been checking for cracks in the ice and things like that in the nearby water areas," said Officer McCoy.

Even though police say there is no danger to other families the Aurora Public Schools District will have extra security Wednesday morning as a precaution as kids go back to school after the break.

