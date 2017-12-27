Search continues for missing Fort Collins woman

Kimberlee Graves, 41, was last seen at her home on the night of December 4, 2017. (Photo: Fort Collins Police Courtesy Photo)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Police continue to search for the Fort Collins woman who disappeared in early December and whose home was found ransacked.

Kimberlee Graves, 41, was last seen in early December, and police announced her disappearance Dec. 18 after discovering that her home had been ransacked. No new information was available about the case as of Tuesday morning, but the police investigation is ongoing.

Graves was last seen at her home the night of Dec. 4. A friend requested a welfare check from police Dec. 8. Officers checked her Akin Avenue home following the call, but no one answered the door and her car was gone.

On Dec. 10, the same friend entered Graves' home and reported to police that the home had been ransacked. Police investigated further, and on Dec. 13 they found Graves' vehicle abandoned in the parking garage under the former Safeway at College Avenue and Mulberry Street.

