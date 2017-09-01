Search ends for suspect in fatal stabbing

(Photo: Courtesy DPD)

DENVER - A man wanted for first-degree murder in wake of a fatal stabbing in Denver more than a week ago is in custody.

Donald Montoya, 51, is accused of killing George Gatsiopoulos, 57, at 44 S. Pennsylvania Street the evening of Aug. 21.

A Crime Stoppers notification was issued for Montoya two days later and Denver Police announced he was arrested on Friday.

It’s unclear where Montoya was arrested, and whether he knew Gatsiopoulos. Denver Police say the police report in the case has been sealed.

No additional information was immediately available.

