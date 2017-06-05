Search for man's body in Escalante Potholes

(Photo: Courtesy KKCO)

DELTA COUNTY - Authorities have not yet been able to retrieve the body of a man who jumped into a pool at the Escalante Potholes Saturday evening and never resurfaced.

The victim, identified as Ryan Reim, was with friends and relatives at the time. Delta County Search and Rescue and Delta County Fire tried to find the 35-year-old, but called off the search after dark.

The search continued on Sunday, but was put on hold again after crews decided they weren’t going to be able to retrieve Reim from the deep pool. The search will start again when conditions become more favorable, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Escalante Potholes are managed by the Bureau of Land Management and are in a remote part of Delta County.

KKCO, the NBC affiliate in Grand Junction, has the following look at how to stay safe in the area: http://bit.ly/2rM0kb8

