Search for missing autistic teen in Broomfield

The Broomfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old with autism.
Michael Singh is 5-foot, 105 pounds. He's of Guatemalan descent and has black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, black tennis shoes and a gray or black jacket.
Broomfield PD says Singh functions at a 7-year-old level and needs his medications.
He was last seen in the area of the Marriott Townplace Suites, 480 Flatiron Boulevard, around 6:50 p.m.
If anyone sees someone matching Singh's description, please call the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400.
