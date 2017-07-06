Search for missing teen with autism in Broomfield

Michael Singh, 13, is reportedly missing. (Photo: Facebook/Broomfield Police Department)

The Broomfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old with autism.

Michael Singh is 5-foot, 105 pounds. He's of Guatemalan descent and has black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, black tennis shoes and a gray or black jacket.

Broomfield PD says Singh functions at a 7-year-old level and needs his medications.

He was last seen in the area of the Marriott Townplace Suites, 480 Flatiron Boulevard, around 6:50 p.m.

If anyone sees someone matching Singh's description, please call the Broomfield Police Department at 303-438-6400.

