Search is on for the most Colorado person in all of Colorado

Chris Dirolf - Colorado Lumberjack. (Photo: Austin Cope/303, Austin Cope)

DENVER - We all know that one person. The person who makes us all look like out-of-towners in our own state. They drive around in a Subaru filled with rescue dogs. Drink only the best craft beer in the state, were born with skis on their feet and possess unwavering loyalty to the orange and blue.

Now that person has a chance to be rewarded for being the embodiment of Colorado. 303 Magazine along with Illegal Pete's and Channel 93.3 are searching for the next "Captain Colorado".

The winner will be announced just in time for 303 Day, which is March 3. If this needs any explanation, you might not qualify to for Captain Colorado.

Winners will enjoy prizes like lift tickets, skis, Coloradical clothing and a lifetime of bragging rights.

If you'd like to nominate the most Mile High person you know, send in their story to http://303magazine.com/303day/ by February 20.

