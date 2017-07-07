Search resumes for missing New Mexico climber near Aspen

Maroon Bells. (Photo: Lara Conway)

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - Volunteers haven't given up the search for a New Mexico man who failed to return from climbing mountains in the Aspen area last fall.



Members of Mountain Rescue Aspen looked for 49-year-old David Cook of Albuquerque from the air on Thursday around Maroon Bells and Pyramid Peak but didn't find any sign of him.

The Aspen Times reports it was the first in a series of aerial searches planned for the area. The next is scheduled later this month.



Searchers spent eight days searching for Cook in late September. He set out Sept. 19 and was last seen by a U.S. Forest Service employee the following day near Maroon Lake.



Maps found in Cook's car show possible routes he may have taken up the peaks.

© 2017 Associated Press