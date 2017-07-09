Search underway for fisherman who went into lake to retrieve rod

(Photo: KOAA)

PUEBLO - A search and rescue operation is underway at Lake Pueblo after a fisherman went into the water to retrieve his rod and never resurfaced.

Authorities tell 9NEWS' content partners, KOAA, the man was fishing from the shore when a fish pulled the rod in the water.

The 65-year-old went into the water to get the rod back and has not been seen since. His wife called 911 when he did not return a little after 7 a.m.

Parks and Wildlife is on the water in a boat. A dive team is also in the area north of the North Shore Marina.

Search under way at lake Pueblo for missing person, feared drowning pic.twitter.com/qs4zY2oKkn — Andy Koen (@KOAAAndyKoen) July 9, 2017

Just before 11 a.m., sonar indicated an object in the water near shore. The dive team geared up and headed to the location where a green buoy in the water marked where the man was last seen. A yellow buoy right next to it marked where sonar indicated the object.

However, the dive team found nothing related to the search in that area.

The man has not been named.

9NEWS will continue to update this story with information as it comes in.

© 2017 KUSA-TV