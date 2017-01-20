Searchers find 3 of 4 dogs missing after fatal I-25 crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) - Three of four dogs that ran away after a fatal crash on Interstate 25 have been found.
The Pueblo Chieftain reported Friday that a white American bulldog mix named Powder was located Friday near Colorado City. Residents recognized the dog from missing posters and called searchers.
Two of the other dogs, a Yorkie mix named Coco and a chocolate lab named Sandy, were located by volunteers on Thursday.
The Colorado State Patrol says 59-year-old Charles Roberts of Katy, Texas was driving a van early Jan. 13 when he struck a guardrail between Walsenburg and Colorado City.
Roberts overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll. He died at the scene. Roberts had been driving a van full of 27 dogs from Houston to several Colorado rescues when the crash occurred.
Searchers are still looking for a 75-pound apricot and cream shepherd mix named Kelly.
