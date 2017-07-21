See the world through the eyes of an arborist

DENVER - Arborists of Colorado gathered in Denver's Wash Park for the 2017 Rocky Mountain Chapter Tree Climbing Competition. It's an annual event hosted for both recreational and competitive tree climbers to showcase their skills.

"I think it's really cool to see a competitive aspect of our job," Adam Foldesi, a Denver arborist said.

Adam Foldesi works regularly on the trees at Wash Park, but today was a bit different for him.

"You can see all these people watching you...one misstep can be a little damaging to your pride," Foldesi said, smiling.

One by one, each person quickly went up the trees to see who would be crowned the fastest climber.

"You're out here for guts and glory today," Foldesi said.



The timer stops once the climber rings the bell on top of the tree.

"The best part is to see what your city arborists do," Foldesi said. The climb may be for guts and glory, but the view also makes it worthwhile.

The second part of the event is on Saturday, July 22 at Wash Park from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

