Semi topples onto a car driving along I-70

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A mother's warning about her baby's death
-
RTD says don't be a Jimmy
-
HOV limits to stay at 3 people per car
-
One critically injured in East Colfax shooting
-
DiCaprio invests in Boulder company
-
Decoding your teen's bedroom
-
Fire burns house near Horsetooth Reservoir
-
Proposal on driverless cars in Colorado
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
-
6 and 10-year-old children found safe
More Stories
-
Logan County dealing with another fireMar. 9, 2017, 1:01 p.m.
-
Semi topples onto car driving along I-70Mar. 9, 2017, 12:05 p.m.
-
David Puckett's death officially ruled an accidentMar. 9, 2017, 12:03 p.m.