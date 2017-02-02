Semi truck runs into several police cruisers at crash scene

Police cruisers damaged by a semi truck Thursday. (Photo: Cañon City CSP)

CAÑON CITY - A semi truck plowed into several police vehicles Thursday morning, causing heavy damage.

Colorado State Patrol in Cañon City tweeted the photos of the damaged sedans and SUVs.

The police vehicles were responding to a non-injury crash when a semi truck crashed into them.

The tweet did not specify if any officers or troopers were injured.

Always slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, as these photos show a stark reminder of what can happen if a driver does not follow the law.

Today while helping at a non injury crash a semi ran into police vehicles. SLOW DOWN AND MOVE OVER for emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/1xHp7Ne1LK — CSP Canon City (@CSP_CanonCity) February 2, 2017

This story will be updated as we get more information.

