KUSA
Close
Closings Alert 37 closing alerts
Close

Semi truck runs into several police cruisers at crash scene

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 2:29 PM. MST February 02, 2017

CAÑON CITY - A semi truck plowed into several police vehicles Thursday morning, causing heavy damage. 

Colorado State Patrol in Cañon City tweeted the photos of the damaged sedans and SUVs. 

The police vehicles were responding to a non-injury crash when a semi truck crashed into them. 

The tweet did not specify if any officers or troopers were injured. 

Always slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, as these photos show a stark reminder of what can happen if a driver does not follow the law. 

This story will be updated as we get more information. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories