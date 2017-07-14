Send a picture of your tattoo and the library will tell you what book you should read

A tattoo artist works on a customer. (Credit: KING)

DENVER - The Denver Public Library will celebrate National Tattoo Day by giving you book recommendations based on your tattoo.

All you need to do is post a photo of your tattoo on the library’s Facebook page on July 17. A team of librarians will then take a look at your tattoo to think of a book, movie, or even song specifically for you.

Denver Library will post more instructions on their Facebook page the night before National Tattoo Day.

Here's the link: https://www.facebook.com/denverpubliclibrary/

