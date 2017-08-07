Senior Assistance Center abruptly closes its doors

The Senior Assistance Center in Denver closed after 36 years. (Photo: Anastasiya Bolton, KUSA)

KUSA - A center that provides food assistance and other services to senior citizens unexpectedly announced that it will close its doors Monday.

The Senior Assistance Center has served low-income seniors in the Denver metro area for 36 years. In a statement, Executive Director Karen Black called the closure “temporary.”

“To continue our mission, we have decided to take this opportunity to re-evaluate Senior Assistance Center services and implement changes to enhance outreach and the quality of our services in a more efficient and effective manner,” the statement reads.

Seniors can get emergency assistance from the Bienvenidos Food Bank at 3810 N. Pecos St. on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon or 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to the letter.

They can also call the Mile High United Way’s Information Center at 211 for information about the food pantry and utility assistance options closest to them.

The Senior Assistance Center is located at 2839 W. 44th Ave. in Denver.

9NEWS Reporter Anastasiya Bolton is working to learn more and will have a report on 9NEWS at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

© 2017 KUSA-TV