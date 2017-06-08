Senior citizen missing in Aurora

AURORA - Aurora police are looking for Bobby Jean Porter, 75, who went missing on Thursday night.

Porter was last seen at 1300 Havana St at around 5:30 on Thursday. She was supposed to be meeting a relative in downtown Denver but never arrived.

She is described as 5'3" and about 125 pounds.

#MISSING: Bobby Jean Porter 75yoa female 5'3" 125. Last seen at 1300 Havana St on 6/8 at 5:30PM. If seen call police. pic.twitter.com/5Cg0WjWMs4 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 9, 2017

If you see her or know where she might be, call Aurora Police at 303-627-3100 immediately.

© 2017 KUSA-TV