Senior citizen missing in Aurora

AURORA - Aurora police are looking for Bobby Jean Porter, 75, who went missing on Thursday night.
Porter was last seen at 1300 Havana St at around 5:30 on Thursday. She was supposed to be meeting a relative in downtown Denver but never arrived.
She is described as 5'3" and about 125 pounds.
#MISSING: Bobby Jean Porter 75yoa female 5'3" 125. Last seen at 1300 Havana St on 6/8 at 5:30PM. If seen call police. pic.twitter.com/5Cg0WjWMs4— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 9, 2017
If you see her or know where she might be, call Aurora Police at 303-627-3100 immediately.
