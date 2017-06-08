KUSA
Senior citizen missing in Aurora

June 08, 2017

AURORA - Aurora police are looking for Bobby Jean Porter, 75, who went missing on Thursday night.

Porter was last seen at 1300 Havana St at around 5:30 on Thursday. She was supposed to be meeting a relative in downtown Denver but never arrived.

She is described as 5'3" and about 125 pounds.

If you see her or know where she might be, call Aurora Police at 303-627-3100 immediately. 

