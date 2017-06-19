Serious injuries after hit-and-run involving cyclist

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - A cyclist was seriously injured on Monday afternoon after a vehicle hit the victim and left the scene.

According to Denver Police, the collision happened at 25th Avenue and Emerson Street in Five Points.

The vehicle, which has not been identified, fled the scene headed west.

Details at this time are limited, but drivers are urged to avoid this area during their rush hour commute.

That block has been cordoned off with caution tape.

#TRAFFIC: Auto vs bicycle crash w/serious injuries at 25th Ave & Emerson St - suspect vehicle fled scene WB. Watch here for updates. #Denver pic.twitter.com/psJSt8O2jl — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 19, 2017

