Fatal crash closes Northwest Parkway in Broomfield

KUSA 5:10 PM. MDT September 19, 2017

KUSA - A serious rollover wreck in Broomfield has a portion of Northwest Parkway shut down, police said on Tuesday.

Broomfield Police confirmed the crash was fatal shortly after 5:00 p.m. Police tweeted there was one adult male in the vehicle - the car's only occupant.

Both directions of the parkway are closed between Sheridan and Highway 287. Broomfield Police have not said when they expect the road to reopen. 

Drives are urged to select an alternate route. 

