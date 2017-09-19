Fatal crash closes Northwest Parkway in Broomfield

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - A serious rollover wreck in Broomfield has a portion of Northwest Parkway shut down, police said on Tuesday.

Broomfield Police confirmed the crash was fatal shortly after 5:00 p.m. Police tweeted there was one adult male in the vehicle - the car's only occupant.

Both directions of the parkway are closed between Sheridan and Highway 287. Broomfield Police have not said when they expect the road to reopen.

Drives are urged to select an alternate route.

Eastbound lanes of Northwest Parkway closed at HWY 287; serious accident involving a single car. — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 19, 2017

