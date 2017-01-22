(Photo: Dan Grossman, KUSA)

DENVER - Eleven animals were found dead at the Denver Urban Farm in Stapleton Sunday morning.

It's a place where kids build developmental skills - by working with animals.

Police say nine sheep and goats were among the dead as well as two rabbits.

(Photo: Dan Grossman, KUSA)

A few pen doors were left ajar which the farm says have latches that only people can open.

Despite that employees and police are suggesting most signs point to two stray dogs who were found inside the facility at the time the carcasses were spotted.



“It's very hard for all of us to take. No question about it,” said board president Harold Skramstad. “That's horrible.”



Skramstad has worked on the urban farm’s board for four years. In those years he’s seen how the animals have helped kids in the community develop social and organizational skills.



“If you're one of the kids here who works with an animal that's now dead that's devastating. That's like losing a good friend,” he said.

(Photo: Dan Grossman, KUSA)

Police are still looking into why animals died, but say the rabbits were “particularly mangled.” The farm first reported the animals as being shot but police say there were no gunshots reported in the area over night.

“Obviously no one likes to see a living thing dead but if it's a living thing loved by another living thing that's what makes all the difference,” Skramstad said.

(Photo: Dan Grossman, KUSA)

The farm has about 5 or 6 remaining sheep and goats. They say they will use them to help repopulate their farm.

Total the farm boasts 25 horses, 10-15 goats and sheep, four rabbits, eight miniature horses, and four cows.

