Several avalanches Friday just west of Golden

Avalanche spotted on a drive near Golden. (Photo: Courtesy Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

KUSA - The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is reporting evidence of several avalanches just west of Golden.

It appears they happened Friday and included a slab avalanche and a loose snow avalanche.

The last significant avalanche along the Front Range urban corridor was in March of 2003, according to Scott Toepfer with the Avalanche Information Center.

