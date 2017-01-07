KUSA
Several avalanches Friday just west of Golden

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 4:43 PM. MST January 07, 2017

KUSA - The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is reporting evidence of several avalanches just west of Golden.

It appears they happened Friday and included a slab avalanche and a loose snow avalanche.

The last significant avalanche along the Front Range urban corridor was in March of 2003, according to Scott Toepfer with the Avalanche Information Center.

Learn more about the types of avalanches here: http://bit.ly/1hY0PUX

(© 2017 KUSA)


