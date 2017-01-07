Several avalanches Friday just west of Golden

KUSA - The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is reporting evidence of several avalanches just west of Golden.
It appears they happened Friday and included a slab avalanche and a loose snow avalanche.
The last significant avalanche along the Front Range urban corridor was in March of 2003, according to Scott Toepfer with the Avalanche Information Center.
