KUSA - Did you know McDonald's was about to start offering 'Buttermilk Crispy Tenders' this Saturday? Or that their limited-edition Szechuan sauce was making a return to select stores about the country.

The sauce, originally released as part of a promotion for the Disney animated classic, Mulan, it existed for only a couple months. But earlier this year, the popular show Rick and Morty used it as a punchline (the main character said his only goal in life was getting more "Mulan McNugget sauce").

Little did anyone know, that joke started a firestorm. The sauce was back in vogue, and requests for the sauce to return were constantly pelted at the fast-food giant.

So now, for one day only, on October 7, certain Colorado McDonald's will actually offer the sauce - but also collectible sauce-themed posters.

With the release of the new tenders and the restocking of Szechuan sauce, McDonald's is also debuting a brand new sauce: Signature sauce - meant to compliment the taste of the tenders.

You can get a poster or, if the restaurant is offering it, Szechuan sauce with an order of tenders beginning on October 7 at 2 p.m. It's first-come, first-serve, so get yours quick!

Colorado participating restaurants (highlighted locations will have Szechuan sauce):

Arvada

8001 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada, CO, 80005

Boulder

1800 28th St., Boulder, CO, 80301

Colorado Springs

207 N. Wahsatch Ave., Colorado Springs, CO, 80525

8120 Voyager Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO, 80920

434 Garden Of The Gods Rd., Colorado Springs, CO, 80907

Denver

300 S. Broadway, Denver, CO, 80207

3790 Quebec St., Denver, CO, 80238

200 16th St., Denver, CO, 80202-5101

Fort Collins

1250 W. Elizabeth St., Fort Collins, CO, 80521

Greeley

2440 8th Ave., Greeley, CO, 80631

Highlands Ranch

8667 S. Quebec, Highlands Ranch, CO, 80216

Westminster

2171 W. 128th, Westminster, CO, 80234

That's it for Colorado! More information - and a look at all the posters - at this link.

Oh…did-did you guys want this? 😜 Szechuan Sauce…on a poster & maybe your taste buds: only on 10/7. Full deets at https://t.co/7WUSDF1C3v pic.twitter.com/eT4PxW3fEi — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 1, 2017

