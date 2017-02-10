Several shots fired at Adams County apartment complex

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

ADAMS COUNTY - No one was injured after several shots were fired at an apartment complex northwest of US 36 and Interstate 25 early Friday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says three apartments in the 7400 block of Broadway were hit by the shots at around 6:15 a.m.

No suspect or vehicle description has been released. It’s unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

