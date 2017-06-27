Sgt. named in police discrimination lawsuit to return to duty

Fort Collins Police Services Sgt. Gary Shaklee answers questions for the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force in this 2011 file photo taken in Denver. (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - After spending five months on paid administrative leave, the Fort Collins police sergeant at the center of a discrimination lawsuit has been cleared to return to work.

Gary Shaklee will return to duty July 5 and retain his rank of sergeant following the conclusion of a third-party investigation into the patrol supervisor.

Fort Collins Police Services Interim Chief Terry Jones decided to reinstate Shaklee to active duty after reviewing the report and considering input from Shaklee's superiors, spokeswoman Kate Kimble confirmed over the weekend.

Findings from those reports will be shielded from the public. However, some "high-level information about the process" will be released once all investigations related to the since-settled lawsuit are finalized, she said.

