Shaping the future of City Park

City Park in Denver. (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - City Park has been a crown jewel in Denver for more than a century.

Now, the process has started to decide what it should look like in the future.

A meeting was held Tuesday at the park to discuss problems that need attention, and ideas for what should be preserved.

Over the next year, city leaders will get feedback and begin work on a master plan for the park.

Ideas that come out of this may not actually be implemented until 2020 or beyond.

The existing master plan was completed over 15 years ago in 2001, when more than $60 million was invested in various projects at the park.

For more information on the master plan, visit: http://bit.ly/2smZ9fo

