In this photograph illustration a woman eats a chunk of chocolate from a bar of Cadbury's Dairy Milk chocolate on January 19, 2010 in Bristol, England. (Photo: Matt Cardy, 2010 Getty Images)

KUSA - If you’re sitting at your cubicle, wondering what exactly you’re doing with your life as you scroll through a slew of meaningless emails and Facebook political rants from people you haven’t spoken to since eighth grade, this might be the job for you.

But let’s be real: If you’re a human, this might be the job for you.

Cadbury is hiring a part-time chocolate taste-tester. That’s right: Your job would be to sample chocolate. For money.

Sure, according to the official LinkedIn posting, it’s only 7.5 hours a week of work. And sure, you’ll have to relocate to Mondelez International’s office in Reading, England but if your loved ones don’t understand why you’re chasing your dreams, there’s nothing you can really do.

The key responsibilities for the gig include providing objective and honest feedback for chocolate and cocoa products (“11/10 – would eat again” probably won’t cut it) and to be consistent (maybe “11/10 – would eat again” would cut it if you say it every time?).

You also have to have a “clearly defined vocabulary to describe products” and “be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback.”

You probably need an exercise regimen going too … because unfortunately, chocolate is perfect except for the fact it has calories.

The job posting does not have any information about pay or benefits (but at 7.5 hours a week, you might need a side gig). Regardless, check out the LinkedIn post here: http://bit.ly/2kJfN68

(© 2017 KUSA)