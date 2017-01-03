Copper Mountain has a new secret weapon

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind makes for wacky Christmas weather
-
14-year-old shot in Jefferson County
-
Broomfield 'Christmas House' being sold
-
Family sues Swedish Medical over death of son
-
Coroner rules deaths murder-suicide
-
Decorations meant to inspire community
-
Sunday overnight forecast
-
A perfect vision of running
-
Last-minute travelers reunite with families
-
Harpist entertains at Boulder hardware store
More Stories
-
Body of child found in pond during search for missing boyJan. 2, 2017, 10:37 p.m.
-
Ford cancels Mexico plant, expands U.S. factoryJan. 3, 2017, 10:22 a.m.
-
Former Jefferson County DA ticketed for drunk drivingJan. 3, 2017, 9:23 a.m.