Downed tree blocking road in Denver

What looks like a portion of a downed tree is blocking the road at E 23rd Avenue and N Gaylord Street in Denver. There's no word yet on what caused this part of the tree to fall. SKY9 flew over the area where you can see the entire road is blocked from

KUSA 7:18 AM. MDT August 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories