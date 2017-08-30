Harvey's rain totals are like 62 feet of snow in Denver

In the cold winter months, Denver usually has a snow to water ratio of 15 to 1. That would mean the city would have to get 750 inches of snow, or 62 and half feet, to rival Harvey's 50+ inches in Texas.

KUSA 3:28 PM. MDT August 30, 2017

