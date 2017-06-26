Moose spotted near Flatiron Crossing Mall
When you have shopping to do but the mall is closed. Broomfield Police say this moose was spotted early this morning near Flatiron Crossing Mall. SKY9 later flew over the area but as of 6:30 a.m. there's still no sign of the moose.Broomfield Police
KUSA 6:41 AM. MDT June 26, 2017
