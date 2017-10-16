RAW: Helicopter spots lost hiker, rescues him from mountain after 3 days

Raw video as a National Guard helicopter searches for a missing hiker Oct. 11. Shuei Kato was stranded for 3 days, and says he saw rescue crews dozens of times, but had no way of getting their attention. A heat signature from a fire eventually saved him.

KUSA 4:13 PM. MDT October 16, 2017

