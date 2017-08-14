VIDEO: See what that $105 million Colorado 14er for sale looks like

83,000+ acres of land that include a 14er called Culebra Peak in southern Colorado, were sold for an undisclosed amount to a mysterious buyer. Check out the land in this video from the group brokering the property's sale.

KUSA 12:54 PM. MDT August 14, 2017

