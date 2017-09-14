WATCH: What it's like to climb a Via Ferrata 300 feet above ground

Get a first-person perspective on a Via Ferrata, or an 'iron road,' which allows adventurers to climb along a rock face using just a steel cable, iron footholds, and a climbing harness with carabiners. 9/14/17.

KUSA 4:46 PM. MDT September 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories