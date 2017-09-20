Zero carbon pot farm in Eagle County
Last year more than a billion dollar's worth of legal marijuana got sold in Colorado. It's an industry that keeps growing even as growing operations tend to use up a lot more electricity. Many times indoor operations need a lot of high-powered lights and
KUSA 4:55 AM. MDT September 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Fire at oil tank farm near U.S. 85 in BrightonSep 20, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
-
Study: Heart attacks killing triathletes during raceSep 20, 2017, 10:40 p.m.
-
What a possible La Nina means for ColoradoSep 20, 2017, 8:13 p.m.